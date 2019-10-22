Haryana Police on Tuesday said they have made a three-tier security arrangement for the safety of Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines brought to the strong rooms after polling in the state.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the safety of EVMs and VVPAT machines at designated strong rooms where personnel of state police and paramilitary forces are guarding the rooms under round-the-clock vigil,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

“We are strictly going by the Election Commission’s instructions regarding the safety of EVMs and VVPAT machines till the day of counting on Thursday,” Virk said.

In the first layer, personnel of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed near the strong rooms, Virk said, adding that Haryana Armed Police personnel are posted in the second layer and district police personnel on the outer layer.

He said in a statement that 90 strong rooms have been set up at 59 locations.

Polling to the 90 assembly seats in Haryana took place on Monday and results will be declared on October 24.