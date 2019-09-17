New Delhi: Following the recent threat received by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Haryana police has stepped up security arrangements in and around the railway station on Tuesday.

The security measures have been taken after a letter surfaced of the Pakistan terror outfit claiming to target 11 stations and six temples across the country during Dussehra on October 8 this year.

The Haryana police have amped up the monitoring around all railway stations in the state and are conducting intensive search and inspection of all passengers as well as the passerby. Regular checks are being conducted on vehicles parked outside the stations.

Moreover, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are jointly conducting search operations for suspicious elements within the premises of railway stations. There will also be mock drills conducted to test preparedness to handle in case of any such eventuality.

Narendra Singh, Sub-Inspector, Railway Police Station, Rohtak had earlier said, “We have started an investigation. All necessary precautions are being taken & there is no need for people to panic.”

The aforesaid letter was received by the Rohtak Railway Superintendent, scribed in Hindi, on September 14.

JeM had said that the explosions will be in retaliation of the killings of its militants in Jammu and Kashmir. The few named targets in the letter include railway stations in Rewari, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota and Itarsi, and temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP, UP and Haryana.

This comes days after the intelligence said it was apprehending an attack by four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants on army camps and military stations in Jammu and Kashmir, sources had told Zee News. The intel had also suggested that terrorists were planning to enter Jammu from Shopian for carrying out attacks.