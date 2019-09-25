New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central election committee (CEC) is likely to meet on September 29 to finalise its list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, which will take place on October 21.

Counting of votes will be done and results announced on October 24.

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meet with Haryana BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to give final touches to the list of prospective candidates and to review the election strategy.

Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala informed the media that in line with the party’s stand against ‘dynastic politics’, it will not give tickets to family members of any of its elected representatives.

The party’s CEC includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and other senior leaders.

The BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly in the 2014 polls with Khattar, an RSS ‘pracharak’, becoming the party’s first Chief Minister in the state. In his five years in office, he has repeatedly been slammed by the opposition over weak law and order situation in the state, as, under his watch, incidents like the 2016 Jat reservation agitation and the August 2017 violence in Panchkula after conviction of godman Gurmeet in a rape case, have taken place.

Despite this, the BJP and Khattar are expected to register a massive victory in the Assembly polls.

Maharashtra, another BJP-ruled state, will go to polls with Haryana and follow the same election schedule.