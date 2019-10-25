New Delhi: A day after Haryana Assembly election verdict threw up a fractured mandate with the ruling BJP bagging 40 and the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as kingmaker in the state will be meeting his 10 legislators in the national capital on Friday. The meeting has been convened to decide which party to support in order to form the next government in Haryana.

While Chautala has remained non-committal on if his party would support the BJP or the Congress, party sources told news agency PTI that he may extend support to the saffron party. Reports claimed that he (Chautala) is expected to meet Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah soon and the BJP too would like to have him on board and make him an equal stakeholder in the state government.

Yesterday, while commenting on the trends which were available at that time, Chautala had said, “This (trends) shows there was huge anti-incumbency against the (Manohar Lal) Khattar government.”

However when asked whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress, Chautala remained non-committal. “It is too early to say anything. We will first summon a meeting of our MLAs, decide who would be our leader in the House and then take it further,” he told reporters. Furthermore, the JJP leader claimed that people want change.

On Thursday, soon after the the trends indicated a hung Assembly for Haryana, the Congress had begun efforts to woo Chautala. “The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independents to come together to form a strong government in Haryana. I assure that each one will be respected and given a respectable position”, Hooda had promised yesterday.

But Chautala refused to spell out his future course of action, saying it will be decided after the party’s meeting on Friday.

JJP was formed in December last year after Dushyant Chautala, grandson of 4-time Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, split from the INLD following a bitter fight in the family.