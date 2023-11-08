OP Jindal Global University Professor Accesses Student’s Dating App In classroom, Raises Serious Concerns Of Harassment, Privacy Violation

Renu Bhatia, the Haryana Women Commission’s chairperson, said that the compromise of privacy and dignity of students, especially female students, by the use of a dating app and obscene material by a faculty amounts to harassment.

Sonipat: OP Jindal Global University in Haryana has found itself embroiled in another controversy, this time involving Professor Sameena Dalwai. She was the one who expressed support for Hamas and opposed ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans on campus. Now, Dalwai has been at the centre of debates following a breach of privacy, and many students demand action against her.

The incident dates back to September this year when Dalwai reportedly accessed a student’s account on a dating app called ‘Bumble’ on a Smart TV in a classroom full of students while she delivered her lecture.. A video and screenshots of some chats doing rounds on X, formerly Twitter, show the professor indulging in a detailed discussion about a dating account, which was allegedly a student’s.

The video shows the following texts written on the board “age, Mallu, location, fresher, so old, Ameti” among a few more. Another video clip shows the professor publicly displaying a boy’s Bumble account and asking, “Yes or no?” and the class replies with a no. She then can be heard asking, “Why no? Hold on hold on I have to know na why no?”

A third video clipping that lasts 4-seconds shows a different Bumble account opened. Screenshots of a few chats of students calling out Sameena’s conduct have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Haryana State Women raises question on privacy and dignity of students

Flagging a video of a “problematic” lecture by a teacher of OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, the Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Monday informed the varsity that she would visit the Vice Chancellor to discuss this and speak to “affected” students.

Sharing a 14-second video of Sameena Dalwai displaying a profile ona dating website, Renu Bhatia, the commission’s chairperson, said that the compromise of privacy and dignity of students, especially female students, by the use of a dating app and obscene material by a faculty amounts to harassment.

Earlier such incidents

Sameena Dalwai was in the news recently after the University organized a pro-Palestine event featuring activist and former professor, Professor Achin Vanaik, who made remarks that were perceived as derogatory against Hindus while expressing support for the Hamas. The speaker reportedly made controversial remarks during his speech, including that “Hindutva is fundamentally and foundationally anti-Muslim” and that “Understand one thing about suicide bombing, suicide bombing expresses above all the determination of not to kill so much as the determination to die”, seemingly glorifying suicide bombing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.