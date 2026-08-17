Haryana-Punjab border sealed as farmers march towards Delhi over India-US trade deal, several meetings likely today

The Haryana administration has completely sealed the Khanouri border with concrete barricades. A heavy police force has been deployed to deal with any untoward situation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/haryana-punjab-border-india-us-trade-deal-nayab-singh-saini-modi-government-samyukt-kisan-morcha-jantar-mantar-khanouri-border-shivraj-singh-chauhan-8503325/ Copy

Delhi Police release traffic advisory, impose road diversions

New Delhi: A 51-member group of farmers, marching towards Delhi under the leadership of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) over the India-US trade deal and other farmers’ issues, was stopped near the Khanouri border. According to the reports, the Nayab Singh Saini government had sealed the Khanouri border and denied the farmers permission to enter Haryana even on foot.

The farmers remained on the road near the border throughout Sunday night. They spread out their bedding on the road and spent the night there. A meeting was held on Sunday between farmer representatives and the Haryana administration over permission to proceed to Delhi.

Here are some of the key details:

During the meeting, the Haryana administration assured the farmers that arrangements would be made for them to meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The farmer representatives did not accept the proposal.

The farmers said that their demands do not concern the Haryana government and that only the Central Government can resolve them.

The farmers want a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister to be scheduled.

The farmers made it clear that they would remain at the Khanouri border until a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister is scheduled or they are allowed to proceed to Delhi.

A 51-member group of farmers wants to march to Delhi

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the government had stopped farmers from travelling to Delhi with tractors and trolleys the last time. This time, the farmers want to march peacefully to Delhi with a group of just 51 people on foot, but they have been stopped on the way despite this. He said the farmers’ objective is to convey their demands to the Central Government peacefully.

Representatives of farmer organisations will hold a meeting at the Khanouri border on Monday to discuss their future strategy. Another meeting with the Haryana administration is also likely to be held.

Khanouri border sealed

Meanwhile, the Haryana administration has completely sealed the Khanouri border with concrete barricades. A heavy police force has been deployed to deal with any untoward situation.

Water cannons and equipment for firing tear gas shells have also been stationed at the spot. The farmers are currently sitting on the road about 200 metres from the Khanouri border and remain firm on their demand for talks with the Central Government.