New Delhi: The Haryana-Punjab border has been sealed as a precautionary measure after farmers protested against the new agriculture Bills 2020, that were tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is also on alert and has beefed up its security near Haryana and Punjab borders. Besides, it has also deployed forces in Ashok Nagar-Ghazipur area and Delhi Haryana border.

"16-17 farmers' associations in Haryana have given a protest call. Law and order situation will be maintained at all costs", said Y Puran Kumar, IG, Ambala Range, Haryana.

Earlier in the day, farmers from Punjab arrived at Delhi National Highway in Zirakpur to hold a ‘Kisan Aakrosh’ tractor rally against the Bills. They have also decided to burn effigies of PM Modi and copies of the ordinances as mark of protest.

The three ordinances-Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill— were tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.

“The Bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these Bills are not related to Minimum Support Price”, said the Ariculture Minister in the Upper House.

The Congress party, on the other hand, called the Bill ‘ill-conceived and ill-timed’. Speaking the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa, said, “We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers.”