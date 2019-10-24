Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes has begun for Rania, Thanesar, Ratia, Rewari, Rohtak, Sadhaura seats in Haryana and the early trends show the BJP leading by a significant margin, followed by the Congress.

The voter turnout showed a plunge this time as Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

The election in Haryana is witnessing a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal and the Jannayak Janata Party for the 90 seats in the state Assembly. Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting three seats.

Most exit polls had projected a comfortable victory for BJP for BJP in Haryana In the previous assembly elections in 2014, BJP won 47 seats while Congress had managed just 15.

Here’s all you need to know about Rania, Thanesar, Ratia, Rewari, Rohtak, Sadhaura seats:

Rania: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ram Chand Kamboj of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HaLP candidate by a margin of 4315 votes

Ashok Verma from INLD, Daya Ram Fatehpur Niyamat Khan from Bahujan Samaj Party, Amit Sihag from Congress and Ramchandra Kamboj from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency.

Thanesar: Subhash Sudha from the BJP won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Ashok Kumar Arora INLD candidate by a margin of 25,638 votes. Kalavati San from INLD, Naveen Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Ashok Kumar Arora from Congress and Subhash Sudha from the BJP are contesting this year.

Ratia: INLD is set to defend turf as BJP and Congress are expected to give tough competition. The INLD gained its stronghold, Ratia, back in the 2014 elections after losing it to the Congress in the 2011 by-poll.

Prof Ravinder Baliala from the INLD won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Sunita Duggal BJP candidate by a margin of 453 votes.

Balwan Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jarnail Singh from Congress and Lakshman Napa from the BJP are in the fray this time.

Rewari From 1989 to 2009, Rewari has been the bastion of Congress’ Ajay Singh Yadav, who won the Assembly polls five times in a row. However, the record was broken in 2014 when BJP’s Randhir Singh Kapriwas beat Satish Yadav of INLD.

This year, Ajay Singh Yadav’s son will contest from the seat instead of him.

Kamla Devi from INLD, Pritam Jangid from Bahujan Samaj Party, Chiranjeev Rao from Congress and Sunil Kumar from the BJP are other major candidates.

Rohtak is currently held by Manish Kumar Grover of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Bharat Bhushan Batra of Congress

Puneet Mayna from INLD, Poonam from Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharat Bhushan Batra from Congress and Manish Kumar Grover from the BJP are the major candidates.

Sadhaura: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balwant Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 14146 votes

Sushma Devi from INLD, Sahi Ram from Bahujan Samaj Party, Renu Bala from Congress and Balwant Singh from the BJP are the prominent candidates.