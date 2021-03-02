Gurugram: In a piece of good news for many locals across the state, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Tuesday approved the Haryana Reservation Bill to provide 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state. This was announced by state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. The development comes as the state assembly had late last year passed the Bill, which was a key poll promise made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party. According to the government, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, provides reservations to local people in private-sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month. However, the reservation will initially apply for 10 years.

The state government said the reservation law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a significant impact on local infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

Which companies covered under the law?

1) According to the state government, the reservation law covers private companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms in the state.

2) The Haryana reservation law also provides training to eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available.

3) The law defines local candidates as those domiciled in the state. For the domicile status, a person should be born in Haryana or have lived there for at least 15 years.

Who are the locals and how will it benefit them?

According to the law of the state, a candidate who is domiciled in Haryana is called a local candidate and will be able to avail the benefit of this reservation while seeking employment in the private sector. For availing other job facilities, the candidates will also mandatorily have to register themselves on a designated portal. Moreover, the employer will have to make recruitments through this portal, only.

Can private companies be penalised for not following provisions of the law?

Yes! Private companies can be fined with a minimum Rs 10,000 to a maximum Rs 2 lakh once it is established that the employer has committed a violation of provisions of the Act. However, if the employer continues to commit the violation even after conviction, a penalty of Rs 1,000 per day till the violation continues shall be imposed. Moreover, a penalty of Rs 50,000 shall be levied on the employer who produces false records or counterfeits or knowingly makes/ produces a false statement.