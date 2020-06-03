New Delhi: Nearly two months after suspending it, the Haryana government on Wednesday resumed inter-state public transport services in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Haryana News: With Over 100 Cases a Day, Gurgaon to Add 37 New Containment Zones

Ahead of the resuming the bus services, the state government released the SOP for passengers and bus staff as well. Also Read - Haryana News: Gurgaon Gym Owner Organises Workout Session Violating Unlock 1 Rules, Held

Going in line with the Centre’s guidelines on the relaxation norms, the inter-state bus service resumed on a few routes and other routes would be operational from Thursday.

The Haryana buses will start plying to other states such as Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. However, it will not start its services to Delhi as the national capital has sealed its borders for a week in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

“Barring Delhi, we have resumed our services. We have sent details of routes to various depots and while we operated some buses today, the rest will be operated tomorrow,” State Transport Department Director General Virender Dahiya told PTI.

Haryana Roadways officials said bookings for only 30 seats will be done in each bus to adhere to social distancing norms.

Prior to this, the state had resumed the intra-state bus services on May 15, the first time since the lockdown was announced in March.

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding inter-state travel in buses of the Haryana Roadways.

The passengers intending to undertake inter-state travel must carry their identity proofs and tickets, in either electronic mode or physical form. Apart from this, the bus staff as well as passengers must have Arogya Setu app downloaded in their mobile phones.

The buses for ferrying passengers should be fully sanitised inside out. In addition, sanitiser bottles must be kept inside the buses at all times and must be used by the bus staff from time to time at regular intervals, the statement said.

“Wearing of masks by everyone onboard a bus and on bus stands must be strictly adhered to by all and passengers should carry sanitisers with them,” it said, adding thermal screening of passengers must be ensured by the staff during the boarding process.

“No passenger should be allowed to board if he or she is running high temperature. The staff doing thermal screening must be wearing PPE kits while doing the screening and should sanitise themselves properly and adequately,” the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)