Chandigarh: Five people have been killed and a few others injured in a shooting incident at a wrestling akhada of a private college in Haryana’s Rohtak. Also Read - Massive 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Noida, Amritsar and Northern India, Epicenter in Tajikistan | LIVE Updates

The wrestling coach is reported to be among those who died in the firing. Meanwhile, those injured include two people who are in a critical condition. Also Read - As Revenue Losses Mount, Delhi Metro Urges Centre to Allow Trains to Run At Full Seating Capacity

Police said the injured also include a 3-year-old. The identities of the deceased and the injured are being verified. Also Read - BJP 'Welcomes' Dinesh Trivedi, TMC Says His Resignation Not a Setback to Party | Top Developments

Police said as of now they don’t know who opened fire at the gymnastics hall.

“We have formed teams which are gathering more information about the incident. As of now, there is no clarity on who opened fire,” Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police, Rahul Sharma, said.