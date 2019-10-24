Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The 90-member Haryana Assembly is set to witness a powerful battle between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal with nearly 1168 candidate vying for the state. Vote counting has begun for Safidon, Samalkha, Shahabad, Sirsa, Sohna, Sonipat seats and early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Safidon Tehsil, that comprises of 70 villages, is at the centre of Haryana polls and all parties launch their candidates from here. The constituency has interestingly never seen any political party or candidate win more that two consecutive Assembly polls. The 35th constituency of Haryana will witness a battle between sitting MP and Independent candidate Jasbir Deswal, Congress’ Subhash Deswal, Bachchan Singh Arya from the BJP and Joginder Kalwa of the INLD.

Samalka will witness a competition between BJP’s Shashikant Kaushik, Dharam Singh Chhokkar from Congress and Prem Lata Chhokar from INLD. The constituency is currently held by independent candidate Ravinder Machhrouli.

Shahabad falls in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana and was converted into a reserved sea in 2009. This year, BJP’s Krishan Kumar who is the sitting MLA of Shahabad, will seek re-election and fight against the Congress’ Anil Dhantori, Sandeep Kumar from INLD, and Shakuntala Bhatti from the BSP.

Sirsa, a major seat for Haryana, saw campaigns by top leaders including PM Narendra Modi. The constituency will witness a tough battle as debutant winner INLD’s Makhan Lal Singla is pushing the limits defending the seat. Meanwhile, Sardar Phool Chand from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Pradeep Ratusariya from the BJP and the Congress’ Hoshiyari lal Sharma are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019.

Sohna, the semi-urban constituency that falls under Gurugram district, is largely dominated by scheduled caste and schedule tribe population. The BJP seat will see a competition with Shamsuddin from the Congress, Rohtash from INLD, Narender Kumar from AAP, as well as BJP’s Sanjay Singh.

One of the prime seats of Haryana assembly, Sonipat constituency was won by BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik in 2014, who is also seeking re-election this year. Competing him will be from Bhoopinder Singh Hooda the Congress, Surrinder Kumar Chikla from INLD, and JNKP’s Digvijay Singh Chautala, among others.

Close to 1.83 crore voters including 1.07 lakh service voters were eligible to exercise their franchise rights in Haryana. The term for incumbent BJP government in the state ends on November 2.