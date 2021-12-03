Air Pollution Latest News Today: To tackle air pollution, the Haryana government on Friday issued an order to close all schools in 4 districts such as Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad and Jhajjar until further orders. In the order, the state government banned all construction activities (except the non-polluting activities and operation of Diesel Generator Sets.Also Read - Delhi To Upgrade Sewage Treatment Plants To Fight Pollution, Produce Biogas

“In view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, all schools in four NCR districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, that is Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, shall remain closed till further orders,” said the order issued by the additional chief secretary of the state’s Environment and Climate Change Department. Also Read - Delhi Schools to Reopen on Monday For All Classes: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Prior to this, the Delhi government had on Thursday announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders because of an increase in the air pollution levels. Also Read - Gurgaon School Reopening News: Shut Due to Air Pollution, Classes in Haryana To Resume From Tomorrow

As per the order from the Haryana government, “There shall also be a complete ban on all construction activities, except the non-polluting activities like plumbing works, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry and those activities exclusively permitted by Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and adjoining areas and it shall be strictly implemented in all 14 NCR districts of Haryana till further orders.”

Copy of the order:

“The power department shall take all necessary and urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in NCR districts of Haryana to avoid use of DG sets by any consumer, even in case of an emergency,” it said, adding these directions shall be enforced strictly by all departments and agencies concerned.

Notably, the 14 Haryana districts that come under NCR include Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Karnal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Mahendergarh, and Nuh.

Prior to this latest order, the Haryana government had ordered closure of schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar from November 14-17 due to poor air quality.

The development comes after the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the states in NCR to implement the orders of the panel on air quality management to curb air pollution while ruing that some sections of the media have “portrayed” it as a “villain” which wants to close down schools here.