Chandigarh: The Haryana government has changed the timings of government and private schools from May 4 amid the Amidst the ongoing heatwave, reports news agency ANI. All the schools in Haryana will now start from 7 am and run till 12 noon, a state government order said.

Most of north India has been sweltering under a torrid heatwave. Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, whereas dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 2 and May 4, an IMD bulletin said on Monday.

The national capital has experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers.