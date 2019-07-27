Chandigarh: Schoolgirls in Haryana’s Manesar have approached the High court, seeking protection against the everyday harassment they face from men on their way to school. The school has earlier witnessed incidents of break-in and vandalism.

Recently, five girl students studying in class 7 to class 12 of a government school in Manesar claimed that their school lacks enough security guards. Besides, they stated that there are no boundary walls to prevent the harassers from entering and loitering in the area. There is a post office, a primary health centre, panchayat building, Anganwadi, and a park near the school compound.

A report by Times of India stated that the school has a strength of nearly 600 girl students. However, the open spaces surrounding the school are frequented by drunk men who harass the students. Due to this issue, the school authorities had even made all their games as indoor activities.

Earlier in the week, students had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The petition stated, “The school premises is being used for non-educational purposes and due to lack of proper boundary wall, the antisocial elements have easy access to the school premises.”

Notably, the students brought to notice the violations in their Right to Education and the lack of response from the local authorities in this regard. Therefore, the high court has requested the Haryana government to submit their response by August 2.