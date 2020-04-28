New Delhi: A day after urging the Delhi government to make staying arrangement for Haryana residents who are working in the national capital, the Haryana government on Tuesday sealed its border with Delhi and imposed strict restrictions on people who are coming in from other states. However, the Haryana government allowed essential services with stricter restrictions. Also Read - Coronavirus: Haryana to Seal Border With Delhi From Today, Passes Needed For Movement

“Haryana will be in a comfortable position as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days,” Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said. Also Read - 'Corona Carriers': Haryana Government on Those Returning to State After Working in Delhi

He said that the essential services and people connected with them will be allowed to cross the borders in accordance with the Union Home Ministry guidelines.

Soon after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25, the state government had already put in place restrictions to cross the border with vehicles and people being checked. The restrictions will be stricter in the days to come, the minister said.

Yesterday, the minister had said that mostly those people who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are getting infected, and also those who come into contact with them. And the cases are rising in Haryana because of them, he had added.

He had also said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government should make proper arrangements for lodging employees of the Delhi government who work in the national capital but stay in Haryana.

“It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to make arrangements for their stay and food and also test them and if they are positive, find a cure for them,” he had said.

Talking about the lockdown extension, he said that it should be extended. He also stated that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control.