Haryana Shocker: 11-year-old girl held captive inside mosque in Palwal, raped, brother-in-law arrested

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Haryana’s Palwal after allegedly trapping his 11-year-old sister-in-law inside a mosque and raping her.

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Haryana Shocker: 11-year-old girl held captive inside mosque in Palwal, raped, brother-in-law arrested | mage: Representative

Haryana Shocker: Police arrested a 30-year-old man for holding his 11-year-old sister-in-law captive inside a mosque in Palwal’s Hassanpur and allegedly raping her. According to investigators, the victim’s father, who is the cleric of the mosque, allowed the suspect, who was in Hassanpur for some personal work, to stay on the premises.

What Exactly Happened?

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the 11-year-old girl went to the mosque to retrieve a mobile charger from her father’s room. The minor is a Class 6 student at a private school in Hassanpur.

“When she entered the mosque, the suspect found her alone and allegedly called her into a room and locked it. Afterwards, the suspect raped her,” a police official said.

Mother Heard Daughter’s Screams Inside Mosque

The girl’s mother started getting worried when her daughter did not return home as she was to leave for school. She started searching for her daughter and went to the mosque. She heard the girl’s scream and raised the alarm.

The victim’s father, along with neighbours, broke open the room and rescued the girl, but the suspect managed to flee.

The minor girl was rushed to a hospital in Palwal. She remained under doctor’s observation for two days before being discharged.

Cops said that the minor girl’s medical examination confirmed sexual assault.

Police Registered FIR

Sub-inspector Vijay Pal, SHO of the Hassanpur police station, said that an FIR was lodged on Tuesday after a complaint filed by the victim’s father. The FIR was registered under relevant sections, including Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday,” Pal said.

Further investigation is underway.