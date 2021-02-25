Kurukshetra: In yet another shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl who is also a class 12 student, was allegedly drugged and raped by five men, including the cousin of one of her friends, near her village in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. This has been informed by police on Thursday. As per updates from the police, 3 of the accused have been arrested so far and efforts are on to arrest two others. Also Read - Hyderabad Student Who Faked Rape, Abduction 2 Weeks Ago Dies by Suicide

Police also informed that among the three arrested, two are 18 years old while the third one is a juvenile, who was sent to an observation home.

Sub-Inspector Praveen Kaur, who is investigating the case, said, "One of the accused youths is a cousin of the victim's friend." She said the victim had gone to her friend's house after school on February 22 when she felt dizziness and her friend told her that her cousin would drop her at home

The incident happened when the accused took the victim to a place near Umri Chowk in Kurukshetra where four other accused, including a youth who works at a hotel and the juvenile, were already present, and they all raped her there.

Police stated that at the time of committing the crime, the accused had also drugged the victim. Kurukshetra’s Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg told media that an FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father.

According to the complaint, her father had dropped her at the school at 7 AM on February 22. As per the complaint, after school hours, she used to go to a centre for the English-speaking course at 1.30 PM and return home by 4 PM.

The victim’s family members were worried when she failed to return home till evening and they contacted the coaching centre and were informed that the girl did not attend the course that day.

“The parents started searching for her. At about 7 pm, when they were going to the police station at Barara chowk for filing a case, they saw two boys with a girl coming on a motorcycle from the Ladwa town side.

“They recognised her from the school dress when the motorcycle reached near them. While the girl was seated in the middle, the boy sitting behind her had been pointing a country-made pistol at her head,” the complaint said.

(With inputs from PTI)