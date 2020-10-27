New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh area of Haryana’s Faridabad district on Monday. The incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam, news agency PTI reported. Also Read - Masked Men Loot Over Rs 7 Lakh From PNB Branch in Haryana

Jaiveer Singh Rathi, ACP Ballabgarh, informed that the accused, who came outside the college in a vehicle tried to abduct the woman first. However, when she resisted, he fired shots at her. Also Read - Haryana Woman Rescued After Being Locked Inside Toilet by Husband For Over a Year

The victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to injuries. Also Read - School Reopening News: This State is Contemplating to Restart Schools For Classes 6-9 From Oct 15 | Complete Details Here

Police have arrested one of the accused, who has been identified as a resident of Mewat.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one of the accused knew each other.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.