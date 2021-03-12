New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a Class IX student was allegedly raped by 7 men for 6 months in Bhiwani district of Haryana. The 16-year-old girl, who was found to be 2-month pregnant now, was threatened by the culprits against disclosing the ordeal to anyone. Also Read - Kanpur: Gangrape Victim's Father Dies in Road Accident a Day After Accused Threatens Him

The incident came to the fore when the victim’s father narrated the incident to the police. He lodged a complaint, following which the girl was sent for a medical examination.

“The accused had threatened to kill my daughter if she shared her ordeal with anyone. They raped her several times and the matter came to the fore when she became pregnant”, Times now quoted the girl’s father as saying.