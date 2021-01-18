New Delhi: In yet another horrifying incident, a man from Haryana’s Hisar was on Monday arrested for repeatedly raping his 17-year-old daughter for over seven years and impregnating her multiple times, and later forcing her to undergo abortions. Also Read - MP Woman Axes 8-month-old Son to Death, says 'Baby was a Goat, Sent Him where he Belongs'

Furthermore, the man has also been accused of molesting his younger daughter, aged 11, on multiple occasions. The matter came to the limelight after the victim told police that her father, employed as a cook with a government official, had been sexually abusing her for the past seven years. Also Read - Throat Slit, Body of 16-year-old Girl Found in Rajasthan's Barmer; Police Suspect Rape

The victim in the police complaint stated that her father threatened to kill her if she resisted him. as per the police complaint, the victim was impregnated by her father several times and forced to undergo abortions. Moreover, the victim has also alleged that her father had molested her 11-year-old sister on multiple occasions. Also Read - MP Shocker: 9 Men Rape 13-year-old Girl in Umaria, Horrifying Details Emerge

Taking action based on the complaint, Hisar police filed a case against the accused under sections 376 (2) (repeated rape), 376 (2) f (rape by a guardian), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 354-A (1) (explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has also been charged under the Pocso Act and has been taken into police custody.