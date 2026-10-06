Haryana Shocker: Masked man barges into 19-year-old girl’s home, slashes her throat in Faridabad

Haryana Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana where an unidentified masked man allegedly barged into a 19-year-old girl’s house and stabbed her several times with a sharp blade. The incident took place Faridabad’s Sector 86 on Tuesday. The teenage girl was a BCA third-year student at a college in the city. According to police, the accused, who covered his face with a cloth, fled the scene after attacking the victim.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.