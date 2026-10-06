  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Haryana Shocker: Masked man barges into 19-year-old girls home, slashes her throat in Faridabad

Haryana Shocker: Masked man barges into 19-year-old girl’s home, slashes her throat in Faridabad

According to Faridabad Police, the victim was a BCA third-year student and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Written by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 6, 2026, 5:54 PM IST
faridabad murder
Haryana Shocker: Masked man barges into 19-year-old girl’s home, slashes her throat in Faridabad | Image: AI

Haryana Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana where an unidentified masked man allegedly barged into a 19-year-old girl’s house and stabbed her several times with a sharp blade. The incident took place Faridabad’s Sector 86 on Tuesday. The teenage girl was a BCA third-year student at a college in the city. According to police, the accused, who covered his face with a cloth, fled the scene after attacking the victim.

Read more: 3 Pakistani nationals, 4 others arrested in Karnataka for ‘radicalising’ youth, terror links

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.