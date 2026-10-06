Haryana Shocker: Masked man barges into 19-year-old girl’s home, slashes her throat in Faridabad

According to Faridabad Police, the victim was a BCA third-year student and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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Haryana Shocker: Masked man barges into 19-year-old girl’s home, slashes her throat in Faridabad | Image: AI

Haryana Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana where an unidentified masked man allegedly barged into a 19-year-old girl’s house and stabbed her several times with a sharp blade. The incident took place Faridabad’s Sector 86 on Tuesday. The teenage girl was a BCA third-year student at a college in the city. According to police, the accused, who covered his face with a cloth, fled the scene after attacking the victim.