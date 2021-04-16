Yamunanagar (Haryana): In a horrific incident, a minor girl was drugged and raped by multiple people in Haryana’s Yamunanagar and now she has been found to be pregnant. After the victim narrated her incident to police, the accused involved in the matter have been arrested. Also Read - Coronavirus in Haryana: No Lockdown But Stricter Restrictions to be Imposed Soon, Says Minister

The key accused woman, who lives in the girl’s neighbourhood, was addicted to drugs and apparently earned money by taking the 13-year-old girl to another place where the victim was drugged and raped by different people, according to police. Also Read - Teenaged Girl Strangles Minor Brother with Earphone Cable, Dumped Body in Storeroom

The woman, her husband, and another woman, who used to give the room on rent to the couple where the child was allegedly raped, have been arrested by police. Also Read - Lockdown in Haryana Won’t be Imposed Anytime Soon But COVID Guidelines to be Followed Strictly, Says State Govt

Detailing her story, the teenager said that the key accused woman used to take her to the rented accommodation when her parents were away from home.

However, a few days later, the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital where she was found to be six months pregnant. Police were informed when the girl spoke about how she was sexually exploited.

As per latest reports, the police are investigating if the accused persons could have used more such children subjecting them to sexual abuse.