Chandigarh: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Sunday imposed a new restriction for colleges and universities. As per the fresh guidelines, the Haryana government ordered the closure of all universities, and colleges till January 12, 2022. Meanwhile, the staff will attend colleges, universities as usual, and the faculty will take online classes regularly.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority issued an order stating that all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat from January 2 to January 12, 2022. All sports complexes, swimming pools, and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international sports events, it said. Government and private offices, except for emergency/essential services have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance, it added.

According to a health department bulletin, Haryana on Saturday recorded 552 new covid cases that pushed its infection tally to 7,74,340. Of the fresh infections, 298 were reported from Gurugram. The district, which falls under the National Capital Region, has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for over a week now.

Faridabad reported 107 fresh cases, Ambala 32 and Panchkula 26, the bulletin stated. No fresh case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus or death due to the infection was reported in Haryana. The death toll stands at 10,064, the bulletin stated. There are a total of 1,907 active coronavirus cases in Haryana, it added. So far, 7,62,346 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection. The state has a recovery rate of 98.45 per cent, it added.

