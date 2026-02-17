Home

Haryana STF arrests 2 Pak nationals in Ambala, had escaped from Jammu, were planning to leave from UP-Nepal border; know key details

Ambala STF: The two Pakistani nationals had been in the juvenile jail since 2019 and 2021, and after the arrest, they were handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Image: X @ANI

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala arrested two nationals of Pakistan on Tuesday, i.e., February 17. The incident happened at Ambala Cantt Railway Station. The two individuals were arrested after they escaped from Jammu and Kashmir’s Juvenile Home in Ranbir Singh Pura. The two had earlier conducted an assault on the security personnel. The names of the two individuals are Mohammad Sanula and Ahsan Anwar. There’s another person involved, who’s Indian and was making efforts to send the Pakistani nationals to Nepal through the border area of Uttar Pradesh.

Ambala STF arrests 2 Pakistani nationals

The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) arrested three individuals. Out of these, two are Pakistanis named Mohammad Sanula, age 20 and Ahsan Anwar, age 21, and the other one is an Indian named Karamjeet. The group had escaped from Jammu and Kashmir’s Juvenile Home in Ranbir Singh Pura after assaulting the security. The two had been in the juvenile jail since 2019 and 2021, and after the arrest, they were handed over to the police of Jammu and Kashmir.

Video of the arrest

ANI on X shared, “STF Ambala arrested two Pakistani nationals from the Ambala Cantt Railway Station premises who had escaped from the Juvenile Home in the Ranbir Singh Pura of ​​Jammu and Kashmir after shooting at security…”

#WATCH | STF Ambala arrested two Pakistani nationals from the Ambala Cantt Railway Station premises who had escaped from the Juvenile Home in the Ranbir Singh Pura of ​​Jammu and Kashmir after shooting at security. SP STF Vikrant Bhushan said that three inmates, two Pakistanis… pic.twitter.com/h2J4RaSZRg — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

What are the officials saying?

Vikrant Bhushan, the SP of STF, said, “Yesterday evening, two Pakistani nationals and one Indian national escaped from the RS Pura District Juvenile Observation Home in Jammu… We have apprehended both Pakistani nationals. Their names are Mohammad Sanula, 20, resident of District Muzaffargarh, Punjab Province, Pakistan. The other is Ahsan Anwar, 21, District Nankana, Punjab Province, Pakistan. Both were convicted in the Juvenile Observation Home, one since 2021 and the other since 2019. We have handed them over to the J-K Police,” as reported by ANI.

An investigation is still underway.

