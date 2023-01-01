Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Resigns Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

The FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain and a first-time MLA, was registered on Saturday.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh hands over portfolio to CM after sexual harassment allegation (File photo)

Chandigarh: Haryana Sports Sandeep Singh On Sunday resigned from his post following allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Singh by a female coach. The minister in his briefing to the media said, he is heading over the responsibility to the Chief Minister. The FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain and a first-time MLA, was registered on Saturday.

“There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the Chief Minister until the report of the investigation comes out,” Singh said.

Singh has refuted all the allegations and termed them baseless. “I want an independent probe. We will also get it probed because my image has been tarnished,” he said.

“In the matter of complaint made by a lady coach of Haryana against Sports Minister Haryana, a case FIR dated 31.12.2022 under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh and is being investigated,” a police spokesperson said.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegations, while the Indian National Lok Dal asked the Manohar Lal Khattar government to immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)