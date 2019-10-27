



New Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar will take an oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second straight term today at 2.15 PM. The post of Deputy CM will be reportedly given to Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala with whom the BJP in the state has stitched an alliance.

On Saturday, Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party. Later in the day, he met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and stakes claim to form the government.

It was made clear on Saturday that the BJP won’t take any support of HLD leader Gopal Kanda. “The BJP will not take Gopal Kanda’s support. We will form a stable and honest government with the support of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP and independent candidates”, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said on Saturday.

However, it won’t steer clear of all controversies the party is going to face in the state. Dushyant led an anti-Modi campaign ahead of the state election. The alliance of convenience will be uneasy for both the BJP and the JJP over the deputy CM post as well. According to the alliance, the JJP should get the deputy CM post which will upset BJP insiders in the state like Anil Vij, who too eyed the post.

Meanwhile, ahead of the swearing-in, Ajay Chautala, Dushyant Chautala’s father, walked out of Tihar jail in a 14-day furlough. Congratulating his son on this massive success, he said Dushyant established the party in only 11 months, but he has always been guiding him.

Ajay Chautala along with his father Pm Prakash Chautala has been in Tihar jail after they were convicted in a scam of illegal recruitment on January 16, 2013. A Delhi court found them guilty of recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago, illegally. They had tampered with the selection list of teachers. They also took bribed from teachers.