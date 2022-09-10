Chandigarh: Aspiring teachers can celebrate as Haryana is all set to offer more than 3000 posts in government colleges. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that as many as 1,535 college teachers will be recruited soon. He added that a letter has been written to Haryana Public Service Commission on behalf of the Higher Education Department. Apart from this, “a letter will also be sent to the commission this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more college teachers”.Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: State Govt Announces Rs 5,000 Relief Package For Workers, Shopkeepers

He was speaking after meeting a delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaishik Mahasangh, Haryana (Higher Education Cadre) in Panchkula in which the delegation had put forward their demands, reported Indian Express. The CM accepted a few demands and directed the officers of the department to discuss the rest of them. Also Read - SC Upholds UP Govt's Decision To Raise Cut-off Marks for Shiksha Mitras, Asks To Fill Vacancies of 69,000 As Per May Results

CHOICE OF PREFERRED LOCATION:

He also directed the officers of the Higher Education Department to conduct a survey regarding the preparation of a new transfer policy of teachers, under which teachers should be given the option of their preferred locations. Accordingly, a policy will be prepared subject-wise and according to the demand. “This policy will not only benefit students as well as teachers but will also contribute to enhancing the standard of education,” he said. Also Read - Rewari Gangrape: NCW Says State Police Delayed Prompt Action; Victim's Parent Suspect Involvement of 12 People

In the meeting, the office bearers also put forward the demand to merge the increment for PhD and MPhil holders, as per the report by Indian Express.