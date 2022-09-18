Chandigarh: People suffering from Thalassemia will have some aid in covering the expensive medical cost of treatment in Haryana. The Chief Minister Mohan Lal Khattar announced on Friday that Thalassemia patients will be given Rs 2,500 per month and the necessary medical tests for their health check-up will also be free-of-cost so that the cost burden of treatment is not borne by the family members.Also Read - What is Thalassemias? Know Its Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder due to which a person's body may not produce enough Hemoglobin leading to fewer healthy red blood cells.

This announcement was made by CM Khattar while addressing the patients on the occasion of a blood donation camp organised by Samaras Hindu Manch in Gurugram on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khattar also distributed cards among 125 children suffering from thalassemia through which they can get their blood tests done along with other tests like MRI etc. at free-of -cost for one year by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

He said thalassemia is a serious disease in which a person’s blood has to be changed after a period and its treatment is expensive. The Chief Minister added that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented to provide medical treatment facilities to the poor, and is a combined scheme of the Central and state governments.