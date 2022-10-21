Chandigargh: Festive aura is up in the air and people are counting days for holidays to celebrate the festival of lights. In a wave of holidays, the Directorate of School Education of Harayana has announced holiday on October 27, Thursday for all government, private and government-aided schools across the state. In a letter issued by Kuldeep Mehta, Assistant Director (Academic) on account of Director Secondary Education Haryana Panchkula stated that schools will remain closed on October 27 on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’.Also Read - Diwali Ki Safai? Woman Stands On the Ledge of 4th Floor Window, Heart-Stopping Clip Stuns Internet | Watch

Through its official Twitter handle, the DSE Haryana has announced the festive holiday through its official Twitter handle. "The Education Department has declared a holiday on October 27, 2022, in all the government, private and aided schools of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In this regard, all the District Education Officers of the state," the tweet reads.

Diwali, is celebrated in India as a five day festival. Staring with Dhanteras, to Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dhooj, these five days are eagerly waited upon. Schools and colleges usually remian closed during this festive time. This year the Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22, Diwali is on October 24, while Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 27, 2022.