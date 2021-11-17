Gurugram: To curb pollution levels in Haryana and neighboring regions, the state government has decided to impose the odd-even rule for vehicles in four NCR districts of the state — Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat from next week. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting convened by additional chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday. During the meeting, a decision was also made that government employees in 14 NCR districts of Haryana would work from home till November 22, and private organisations were asked to do the same.Also Read - UP Govt Not in Favour of Imposing Lockdown to Control Air Pollution, To Take Necessary Steps. Check Details

Earlier, work from home was advised in the four NCR districts till November 17, but on Tuesday, officials attending the meeting with Kaushal decided to extend it to all 14 NCR districts till November 22. These 14 districts are Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sonipat. Meanwhile, in industries, where work from home arrangement is not possible, the authorities there will have to take special permission from the deputy commissioner.

Quoting the discussions during the meeting, an official said the idea behind enforcing work from home was to ensure there were fewer vehicles on the roads. "The transport department should implement the odd-even policy in at least four districts on a trial basis from next week. There will, however, be no restrictions on CNG vehicles," he said.

The decisions were made following the deteriorating levels of air quality across NCR. The state government has also decided to fine heavy vehicles that are found carrying construction material uncovered. And, the vehicles once challaned will not be allowed to move until the amount is paid. Meanwhile, a drive is also being planned to phase out vehicles that are more than 10 (petrol) and 15 (diesel) years old to curb vehicular pollution.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said, “Decisions on mitigating pollution are being taken by the higher authorities. We will implement the odd-even rule in keeping with the rule. Now that most people are working from home, it should not be too difficult to implement the scheme.”