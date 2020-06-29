New Delhi: Following the steps of Delhi and Maharashtra, the Haryana government on Monday said it will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges. An announcement to this effect was made by state Health Minister Anil Vij. Also Read - Going Beyond June 30: Amid Rising Cases, These States Have Extended Lockdown From July 1 For 2 Weeks

Anil Vij said the treatment will be started in the state only after the Indian Council of Medical Research approves it. Also Read - Haryana News: Gurugram Gets 9 More Containment Zones | Check List Here

“Haryana to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medical colleges after approval from ICMR,” Vij said in a tweet. Also Read - After Ladakh Standoff, Haryana Axes 2 Power Sector Contracts With Chinese Firms

The statement from the health minister comes on a day when the coronavirus in the state touched 14,000 with 223 fatalities.

Haryana on Sunday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19, while total infections in the state rose to 13,829 with 402 fresh cases.

All the five fatalities were reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat, falling in the National Capital Region, which are the three worst-hit districts in terms of the total number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths.

While Faridabad and Sonipat reported two deaths each, one person died in Gurgaon. COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana on Sunday rose to 223. Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat now have a total of 84, 73 and 18 fatalities.

The state’s recovery rate on Sunday was 64.48 per cent. Haryana is now conducting 10,000 tests per million.