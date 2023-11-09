Haryana: Toll in Poisoning Due to Suspected Spurious Liquor Rises to 7

New Delhi: With the death of one more person on Thursday, seven people have now died in a suspected case of poisoning due to spurious liquor in the last three days in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, police said. The deceased belonged to two villages from the district.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case. Two others have been apprehended for allegedly manufacturing the liquor illegally in neighbouring Ambala. “Seven have died in the suspected spurious liquor case. The person who died today was admitted to a hospital. He had consumed the liquor on November 7,” Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

Asked about the source of the suspected spurious liquor, Punia said, “Preliminary investigations have revealed that it was manufactured illegally. In this regard, a separate FIR has been registered at Mullana area in Ambala district.”

The SP said that seven accused in the case have been arrested. He said that two of them are local illegal vendors and the rest are connected with the illegal vend — either as salesmen or for subletting the place.

The SP said most of the deceased were around 45 years or above while two were aged less than 30.

SHO, Mullana in Ambala district, Inspector Surender said two persons were arrested for illegally manufacturing liquor. “It was an old building of an abandoned factory in an isolated area in the middle of sugarcane fields from where the two arrested accused were involved in the illegal act,” the SHO said.

“They supplied this liquor in Yamunanagar district,” he said, while adding further investigations are on. The SHO said they received empty drums, empty bottles and other articles from the spot, he said. Earlier on Wednesday, SP Yamunanagar, Punia, said that they received information about a death linked to suspected spurious liquor from a hospital.

Police had launched an investigation and enquired in nearby villages.They found that three other people were cremated on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday from two villages in Yamunanagar district. Police treated these five cases, along with the one informed by the hospital, as suspected spurious liquor poisoning incidents as they died under suspicious circumstances, the SP had said.

Families of the other five deceased people cremated the bodies without informing the police, and no post-mortem examination could be conducted in these deaths, he had said.

