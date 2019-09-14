New Delhi: A security guard at a toll plaza in Haryana was critically injured after a man smashed a broken tin drum on his head following an argument allegedly over toll amount on Saturday morning. The incident took place at the toll booth on National Highway 9 near Bahadurgarh.

The CCTV footage of the toll plaza showed the security personnel in an argument with a man in a white shirt, who pushed him. The attacker then picked up a broken tin drum and smashed it on the security guard’s head after which he fainted instantly on the road.

People at the toll plaza rushed towards the attackers, who were seen justifying thrashing the guard.

A couple of months ago, a woman toll booth operator was allegedly assaulted by a commuter after she stopped him from passing the barrier without paying the toll tax. The incident had taken place at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on June 21 and was also captured on CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the woman staffer could be seen sitting, when at around 9 AM a black Scorpio approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the tax, the driver broke the barrier and slapped the woman before escaping.

Earlier this year, a toll plaza booth employee in Gurugram was beaten up when he asked a car to stop and pay the toll tax at the booth. Following his (toll employee) intervention, four men sitting in a Toyota Innova tried to run over him. The man was put on the car’s bonnet and dragged for nearly 6 km by the four men.