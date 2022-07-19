Nuh: A senior police officer was run over by a stone-laden truck in Nuh today when he went to stop illegal stone mining. DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi along with some police officers had gone to arrest gang members of the sand mafia in the hills of Pachgaon. Singh died on spot. “DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice,” Haryana Police tweeted.Also Read - Agnipath Protests Turn Violent In Haryana; Police Vehicles Set On Fire In Palwal, Highways Blocked, Internet Suspended

According to reports, DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi had received information that stones were being illegally mined at Pachgaon near the Aravalli mountain range. Soon after he along with a team of officers reached the spot at around 11 am. On spotting the police personnel, those involved in the illegal mining started fleeing the spot. The senior officer stood in the way and signalled the stone-laden vehicles to stop. But the driver of a truck ran him over, killing him on the spot.

Haryana | Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. Search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. Details awaited: Nuh Police pic.twitter.com/Q1xjdUPWE2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

The accused then fled the spot. Police have now launched a search operation to arrest them. As per the latest updates, a manhunt has been launched for the killers. There is a suspicion that more than one truck was involved in the murder.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the govt has ordered strict actions against the accused. “We will deploy police and force in the area and no one will be spared.”