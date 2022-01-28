Haryana Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases went down, the Haryana government on Friday night issued a fresh order and relaxed the lockdown guidelines in the state. In a fresh order, the state government allowed the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open with 50 percent seating capacity.Also Read - COVID Can Remain Active In Some People For Over 7 Months: Study

"All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms," the order by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) stated.

Moreover, the state government said the universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th and the coaching/training institutes are allowed to open with effect from February 1, 2022.

An earlier order of the HSDMA issued on January 5 had stated that cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes shall remain closed.

Copy of the official order:

Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said on Tuesday schools for classes 10 to 12 will reopen in the state from February 1.

The Haryana government had earlier this month suspended physical classes in all schools amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Full list of guidelines:

The Haryana government said that the educational institutions will have to adopt requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

The concerned institutions may advise all the students of age group more than 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination (against Covid), while attending physical classes.

The night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM will be in force in the state.

It must be noted that various other restrictions imposed on January 5 in some districts were later imposed in all districts later. Many other restrictions had on Wednesday been extended till 5 am of February 10.

Earlier on January 10, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests.

All sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events, the earlier order had said.

Corona cases: Haryana on Friday reported 4,630 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 9,37,606, while 19 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,256. The worst-hit Gurgaon district reported 1,545 fresh cases, Faridabad 407, Sonipat 246 and Panchkula 359, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Panchkula districts. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 31,988, the bulletin said.