Haryana Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases have gone down significantly, the Haryana government on Saturday further relaxed COVID restrictions and completely lifted the guidelines related to wearing a face mask in public places. Issuing an order in this regard, the state government said that no penalty of Rs 500 will be applicable for not wearing masks in public places or workplaces.

The move to remove the mask mandate came as various other states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi this week relaxed COVID guidelines and issued order to lift the guidelines related to face mask in public places.

In February, the state government had completely withdrawn all COVID curbs as the cases started going down. The Haryana government also opened all economic activities which were suspended due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The state government in February also lifted night curfew, all restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as limiting occupancy of bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms.

However, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in the order urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and strictly adhere to social distancing in daily life. Prior this that, the Haryana government had already lifted curbs on educational institutions.