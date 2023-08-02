Home

News

India

Haryana Violence: CM Khattar Says Rioters Will Pay Compensation For Damages | Top Developments

Haryana Violence: CM Khattar Says Rioters Will Pay Compensation For Damages | Top Developments

Haryana Violence: Talking about the security situation in Nuh, CM Khattar said 20 paramilitary forces have been deployed so that no unlawful activity takes place in the state.

A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in Haryana.

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the rioters who were involved in violent incidents in Nuh and Gurugram will be identified and will be asked to pay compensation for the damages caused in the city.

Trending Now

“We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide for loss to public property, and for the private property we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it,” he said during a press conference.

#WATCH | Haryana CM ML Khattar says, "We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss Government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will… pic.twitter.com/9IO8piElgm — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

20 Paramilitary Forces Deployed

Talking about the security situation in Nuh, CM Khattar said 20 paramilitary forces have been deployed so that no unlawful activity takes place in the state and added that six people’s death has been reported out of which two are police personnel and four civilians.

The chief minister further stated that 116 people have been arrested in connection with violence in Nuh. “They will be taken on remand and questioned,” he said and added that the rest of the culprits will also be nabbed soon and no one will be spared.

#WATCH | Haryana CM ML Khattar says, "A scheme will be launched to assess the loss of properties & assets of the people in Nuh…" pic.twitter.com/V5J88moPRe — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

CM Says Overall Situation Now Normal

Taking to Twitter, CM Khattar said that in Nuh, the attack was carried out in a well-planned and conspiratorial manner to disrupt the religious yatra, and the police were also targeted, “which points to a larger conspiracy”.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood,” the Haryana chief minister said.

A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in Haryana., he said.

“14 units were sent to Nuh, three to Palwal, two to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been put on alert mode,” CM said.

Security Tightened in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram

Security has been strengthened in the districts adjoining Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram– in light of the violence that broke out between two groups on July 31.

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There was instances of violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram said today, “All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number ‘112’.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES