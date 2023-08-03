Home

Haryana Violence: Judge, 3-Year-Old Child Narrowly Escape After Mob Sets Car On Fire In Nuh

Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them.

Paramilitary forces on Thursday conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes between the group in the state.

Gurugram: Amid ongoing tension in Haryana, additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by an angry mob during the attack on a religious procession, an FIR has revealed.

According to the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday, Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them.

Judge Took Shelter In Workshop

Along with her daughter and staff the judge had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some other advocates.

The FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, who works as a processor server in the court of ACJM, Nuh.

As per the FIR, at around 1 PM on Monday, the ACJM, her three-year-old daughter, and gunman Siyaram went to the SKM Medical College at Nalhar for purchasing medicines in her Volkswagen car. Around 2 PM when they were returning from the medical college, about 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road.

Rioters Pelt Stones At Judge

“The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car’s back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives. We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and later some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it,” read the FIR.

The FIR was registered under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

In the meantime, the paramilitary forces on Thursday conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes between the group in the state.

Streets were deserted in the district amid the curfew imposed in the area. A local said that the public is facing issues in procuring ration items from the shop.

What CM Khattar Said on Haryana Violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

Mobile Internet Services Suspended Till August 5

As the conditions in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to immediately shift the battalion headquarters of the 2nd IRB from Bhondsi to Nuh.

Following the incidents of violence in Nuh Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and strict and justice for the victims and their families will be ensured.

