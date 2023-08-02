Home

Massive Traffic Jams Witnessed After Delhi-Faridabad Road Blocked By Protesters Amid Tension In Haryana

The connecting route between Delhi and Faridabad was blocked for some time by Bajrang Dal, VHP workers during the protest. The protest against the violence in Nuh also led to traffic jams in several other parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

protestors hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans.

New Delhi: A massive traffic jam was witnessed in several areas in the national capital as Delhi-Faridabad Road was briefly blocked by protesters amid tension in Haryana. Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) earlier in the day staged protests in several parts of the city against the violence that broke out in the Nuh district of neighbouring Haryana.

The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans. After getting inputs about the protests, Delhi Police swung into action and deployed heavy security in the area. Apart from these two places, demonstrations were also held near Subhash Nagar Chowk.

#WATCH | Bajrang Dal workers hold protest at Delhi's Ghonda Chowk against Nuh violence; police barricades in place to control the crowd Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a protest call against the recent violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh pic.twitter.com/caHbLS5VEA — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Videos shared on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters staging protests with reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, the protesters tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Delhi traffic police earlier in the day issued an advisory saying vehicular movement on the Vikas Mark will be completely blocked from 8 AM due to the protest at Nirman Vihar metro station red light. However, the commuters going towards ITO, Delhi from Ghaziabad have been advised to take NH-24.

In the meantime, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh, which has, so far, claimed 6 lives — 2 police homeguards and 4 civilians.

“Six people — 2 homeguards and 4 civilians — have died in the vioilence so far. A total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety,” Khattar said.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood,” the Haryana chief minister said.

20 Paramilitary Forces Deployed

A total of 20 paramilitary force companies and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the state to restore peace and order, he said.

“14 units (of police and para forces) were sent to Nuh, while 3, 2 and 1 units were posted in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram respectively. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas but security agencies are on alert,” the CM said.

Fresh Violence In Badshahpur And Sohna

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several districts of Haryana. Further, according to officials, there was violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and Sohna Road, overnight on Tuesday.

Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the district in light of clashes.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said the violence in Nuh could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the procession to the district administration.

“Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, who also heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is part of the ruling coalition in the state.

