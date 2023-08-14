Home

Haryana Violence: Mobile Internet Restored, Security Stepped Up Ahead of Independence Day in Nuh

Ten days after the violence, orders were given by the district magistrate to open all educational institutions. Schools are now functioning as usual. Preparations are on for Independence Day celebrations in Nuh.

Mobile internet services has been restored in Nuh on Monday.

New Delhi: Mobile internet services were restored in Nuh on Monday, two weeks after communal clashes broke out in the Haryana district. The police also stepped up security ahead of Independence Day. The Internet services were suspended on July 31 following the violence. The suspension was subsequently extended until August 13. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram, as per the news agency PTI.

Markets are now open.

Markets are now open in the violence-affected areas, and people are visiting them. Ten days after the violence, orders were given by the district magistrate to open all educational institutions. Schools are now functioning as usual. Preparations are on for Independence Day celebrations in Nuh. Police parade units are also preparing for the program to be held at the district level.

Relief For People After Haryana State Transport Restored

“People have felt a lot of relief after the services of Haryana State Transport buses were restored, and they are not facing any kind of problem in visiting other destinations. Now the situation is quite normal,” Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

On Sunday, a ‘mahapanchayat’ organized by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in neighboring Palwal district decided to resume on August 28 the VHP’s Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence. The mahapanchayat also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring it a cow slaughter-free district. Meanwhile, enhanced security measures have been put in place.

Nuh Police On High Alert

The Nuh Police are on high alert ahead of Independence Day. Police said that, like every year, Independence Day will be celebrated in Anaj Mandi, Nuh, amid tight security. Moolchand Sharma, Minister of Transport and Mining Department of the Haryana government, will hoist the flag.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumors.

According to the spokesperson of Nuh Police, security has been stepped up in the district in view of Independence Day.

Barricades have been set up at different places, police checkpoints are on the lookout for suspects, vehicles are being checked, and instructions have been issued by all the Station House Officers (SHOs) to patrol the crowded areas to keep an eye on anti-social elements in their areas.

“Along with this, places such as hotels, dharamshalas, markets, bus stands, railway stations, and guest houses are being closely checked by the teams of police stations and crime units.”

Statement From SP Bijarnia

“Our police personnel, along with anti-riot equipment, have been deployed all around. Metal door detectors have been installed at the public entry gate. The police will keep a close eye on every nook and cranny. In terms of security, in addition to 26 companies of paramilitary and Haryana Police, 350 personnel of Nuh Police have been deployed to monitor different places,” said SP Bijarnia.

The SP appealed to people not to touch any abandoned object, if found, at bus stands, railway stations, or crowded places because there may be a bomb or explosive substance in it. “Immediately inform the police about such unclaimed items”.

(With input from agencies)

