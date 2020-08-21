Lockdown Latest News: The Haryana government on Friday announced that all offices and shops, except those selling essential items, will remain closed on every Saturday and Sunday owing to the rise of coronavirus cases in the state. Also Read - Institutional Quarantine Compulsory in Mumbai For All Patients Above 50 Years: BMC

The announcement comes as a surprise as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said that the weekend lockdown ‘served no purpose’ to contain the spread of the disease. Also Read - 'Frustrated' David John Resigns as Hockey India's High Performance Director

“Imposing a lockdown over the weekend or for two days merely gives the impression that something is being done,” he had said in July, stating that it had no purpose until the curfew is imposed for a 14-day period. Also Read - Possibility of Pay Cut And Layoffs in Future: BCCI Official

The Haryana CM had also asserted that the government had no plans to impose any lockdown in state.

Haryana had registered its highest single-day spike for the fourth day in a row with 996 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 50,926 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the state’s death toll rose to 578 with 11 more COVID-19 fatalities.

With a constant rise of coronavirus cases, Haryana’s recovery rate still stands at 84.03 per cent. However, the doubling rate of infections is 33 days, with 1.13 per cent mortality.

As of last evening, there are more than 7,555 active cases in the state, while 42,793 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.