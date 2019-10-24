The people of Haryana have rejected the ruling BJP and are ready to “embrace a new dawn of justice”, state Congress chief Kumari Selja said on Thursday as trends for the Assembly polls showed no clear winner.

The BJP was leading in 38 seats and the Congress in 31 in trends available for the 89 of 90 seats. The Jannayak Janta Party was ahead in 11 seats and could emerge kingmaker.

“Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate @BJP4Haryana’s misgovernance any more. Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years, the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice & equality under the leadership of @INCHaryana,” Selja tweeted.