Chandigarh: A woman was arrested in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district for brutally thrashing her 80-year-old mother-in-law. The video of the incident was captured by a neighbour on phone and is being widely shared on WhatsApp and social media.

The video, shared by Twitter user Rishi Bagree, shows Kanta Bai continuously thrashing her mother-in-law Chand Bai, who reportedly is a proud ex-member of INA. Tagging CM Khattar, he tweeted, “This video clip is from Niwaj Nagar village in the subdivision Narnaul of the Mahendragarh District in Haryana filmed by neighbours.This old woman is a proud Ex member of INA and get Rs 30000/- Govt pension who is regularly beaten by her Daughter in law. Pls help.”

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, “This is deplorable and condemnable, such behavior should not be tolerated in civilised society. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.”

The video was shot on phone by the neighbour of the accused. A Delhi University student, she was shocked to see the treatment meted out to the elderly by the woman. “The woman was abusing and beating her old mother-in-law from quite some time. I did not know what to do. Then I decided to shoot it. I wasn’t afraid as what she did was wrong,” the student told news agency ANI.

After the incident was widely condemned online, the police reached Niwaz Nagar village and took her for medical check-up. The daughter-in-law reportedly ran away from the village. She was later arrested.