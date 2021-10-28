Bahadurgarh: Amid row over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident in which four farmers were killed after a car rammed into protesters, a similar incident has surfaced in which several women farmers have lost their lives. The incident also comes in wake of the brutal killing of a man at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border.Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Case Accused Ashish Misra Sent Back to Jail from District Hospital After Viral Video

Three women farmers were killed and two others injured after a truck hit them near the Tikri border in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh early Thursday, police said. Also Read - '100 Protesters in Rally And Only 23 Eyewitnesses?' SC Raps UP Govt Over Farmers' Killing in Lakhimpur

The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station. Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: 3 Accused Sent to Police Custody, 2 SITs Conducting Probe

After participating in the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in Mansa district of Punjab.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58) and Gurmail Kaur (60). They belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district.

The injured persons were rushed to PGI Rohtak, the police said.

Hundreds of women have been participating in the ongoing farmers’ protest on the outskirts of Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)