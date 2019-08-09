Tohana (Haryana): A woman delivered a stillborn baby in the toilet of a Government hospital in Tohana. Her family has accused the hospital of negligence and that the doctor used a mobile’s flashlight during the delivery as there were no lights in the washroom. The woman is out of danger.

According to a report in ANI, the hospital authorities have denied allegations. The hospital said delivery had to be carried out in the toilet itself as the woman broke her water while using the washroom.

The doctor who was on duty, Dr Sachin Kumar, said, “We had done an ultrasound earlier and it was clear that the baby was already dead. When she went to use the washroom, the water broke, and due to urgency, we had to deliver the baby there itself.”

“We were eating food when some hospital staff came and said that she has given birth to a stillborn child. How is that possible when they had earlier told us a normal delivery was not possible and allotted 4 PM as the time for an operation? It is sheer negligence of the staff. There were no lights in the washroom, they were using a mobile torch,” a report quoted the woman’s aunt as saying.

In a similar incident on May 27, a pregnant woman delivered her baby at the community health centre’s toilet in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. In that case, the nurse was accused of not attending to the patient.

The superintendent and medical officer transferred the errant nurse to another centre in the state. The incident came to light on May 27 after the victim’s father-in-law filed an official complaint accusing the hospital’s staff of medical negligence.

Several such cases of medical apathy have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in past months. On June 21, a woman was taken to Shamli district hospital on a cart after the hospital authorities denied her an ambulance. A relative of the patient said that when he called the district hospital and asked them to provide an ambulance, they allegedly told him that there was no one at the hospital. However, the woman was then rushed to the hospital on a cart.