Haryana Woman Returns From Canada To Marry Boyfriend. He Murders, Buries Her In His Field Instead

According to the police, the accused, Sunil, confessed to kidnapping and murdering the Canada returned woman. He shot her twice in the head and then buried her body in his field to destroy the evidence.

Rohtak: A woman who had returned to India to marry her boyfriend was found dead in Haryana’s Gumad village. Reportedly, the woman was missing since June last year and a complaint was filed by her aunt, now her skeletal remains were found buried in a field by the Bhiwani CIA along the Garhi Jhanjhara road in Ganaur on Tuesday.

CIA-II Bhiwani in-charge Ravindra Kumar told news agency PTI that the accused Sunil was already married to another woman when he got involved with the victim. He also had two kids with the other woman.

According to the police, the accused, Sunil, confessed to kidnapping and murdering the Canada returned woman identified as Neelam. He shot her twice in the head and then buried her body in his field to destroy the evidence.

Neelam’s sister Roshni had registered a complaint with with Gannaur Police in June. She said that her sister from Baland village in Rohtak had cleared her IELTS exam and moved to Canada to work. In January last year, Sunil lured her back to India to marry her following which he kidnapped and killed her, police said.

Neelam’s family in the village found no trace of her since her expected return and found that Sunil had also gone missing from the same day. While the police registered a case of kidnapping, no action was allegedly taken after the complaint.

After searching for Neelam on their own in vain, the family met with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to push for action. The case was then transferred to the CIA in Bhiwani who eventually arrested Sunil.

Based on Sunil’s information while he was in custody, the authorities dug out Neelam’s skeletal remains from a 10-foot deep in his field on Garhi Road. The remains have been sent for postmortem to Sonipat Civil Hospital where they will also conduct a DNA test with her mother.

According to police, the accused had a history of criminal activity including over half a dozen cases related to murder and possession of illegal pistols.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.