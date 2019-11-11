New Delhi: In a shocking development, a 24-year-old woman, who had come to Gurugram to appear for an exam, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her cousin in a hotel there, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on September 22, but only came to light on Saturday after the survivor filed a complaint in her local police station.

According to the police, the woman, who is a resident of Mahendragarh, had gone to Gurugram from her native place to sit for an examination. At the exam centre, the police say, she came across a distant cousin who convinced her to stay with him in a hotel near the city bus stand.

At night, while the girl was asleep, the cousin raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone. Since the exam was the following day, she couldn’t disclose the incident to anyone and later returned to her native place after appearing for the same. However, she finally informed her family members after passing some days in extreme trauma.

“Following the zero FIR with other sections registered in Mahendragarh, it was on Sunday transferred to the Woman Police Station in Gurugram. The investigation is in initial stages and the victim’s statement has been recorded,” news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan as saying.

Gurugram, a satellite city of the national capital, is infamous for its high rates of crime, particularly those against women.