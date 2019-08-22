Karnal: A juvenile and a married woman were allegedly beaten up, garlanded with shoes and paraded in Daniyalpur village of Karnal, Haryana, over their alleged relationship.

Locals said that after a panchayat meeting, the sarpanch decided that the duo would be banished from the village. “The man will be given medical aid if needed and we’ll try to provide him with all the possible help. If someone had any problem related to this matter, they should have approached the police. Action would be taken those who allegedly thrashed and garlanded the woman and juvenile,” said Rajiv Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

“The woman is a native of Bihar who lives here. The youth is studying in class 12. The panchayat held a meeting but I am unaware of the decision they took. I haven’t even seen the viral video. They have been asked to leave the village,” said the former sarpanch of the village.

“The woman is married and has kids. She belongs to the Banjara community and the man belongs to the Balmiki community,” he added. According to the father of the juvenile, the sarpanch held a panchayat meeting and was against the act of garlanding the woman and the youth with shoes and parading them bu the Banjara community did so.

The family members of the juvenile alleged that they had shot the video of the incident. “Woman’s husband is a transgender; he dances and even performs in Ramleela. The youth and the woman were forced to wear a garland of shoes during the meeting. We have recorded the video where both of them were beaten up by the locals and then forced to parade,”said youth’s uncle, Sultan.

“The locals here had planned to kill the man but then they changed their minds”. We dropped my nephew at the bus stand yesterday. Later, he called to inform us that he was injured,” he added.