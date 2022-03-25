New Delhi: A class 12 student was stabbed to death by his classmate in the Karnal district of Haryana on Thursday. The victim identified as Viren (17) had come to school to take his practical exam when the accused stabbed him with a knife. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by the hospital staff but was declared brought dead by the doctors.Also Read - Haryana Board Exam 2022: HBSE Releases Revised Date Sheet. Here’s How to Download It on bseh.org.in

The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera on the school premises.

“The school staff called us at around 10 am to tell us that my grandson had been stabbed by his classmate. The accused, who lives in the same village, had clashed with him a few days ago. The villagers had helped resolve the matter amicably”, the Hindustan Times quoted the victim’s grandfather as saying.

The family has suspected the role of the relatives and immediate family of the accused behind the killing. Meanwhile, the victim’s body has now been sent for postmortem.

“A team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has initiated the investigation, and efforts are underway to nab the culprits”, Gharaunda police station in-charge, Deepak Kumar said.